Although the FCC just approved the Sony Ericsson W910i, it doesn't mean that you're going to be able to head down to AT&T or T-Mobile and pick one up for yourself. The W910i, if you dont' remember, has HSDPA, quad-band GSM, 3D Gaming, 4GB Memory Stick Micro support, 35MB internal memory, 240x320 screen, and the SensMe music moon analysis. You should be able to pick one up off Sony Ericsson online or get some kind of subsidy if you buy one at your local Chinatown's authorized cellphone reseller. [FCC via Mobile Whack]
Sony Ericsson W910 FCC Approved
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.