Sony Ericsson W910 FCC Approved

Although the FCC just approved the Sony Ericsson W910i, it doesn't mean that you're going to be able to head down to AT&T or T-Mobile and pick one up for yourself. The W910i, if you dont' remember, has HSDPA, quad-band GSM, 3D Gaming, 4GB Memory Stick Micro support, 35MB internal memory, 240x320 screen, and the SensMe music moon analysis. You should be able to pick one up off Sony Ericsson online or get some kind of subsidy if you buy one at your local Chinatown's authorized cellphone reseller. [FCC via Mobile Whack]