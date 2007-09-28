There hasn't been a huge innovation in Sony Ericsson phones in a while, but this new patent for a sliding touchscreen model seems to be something quite different compared with what's come before. It looks like a standard slider, but instead of the screen portion on top and the keys on the bottom, it's the other way around—presumably to protect the touchscreen. There's also a secondary screen (which is actually part of the first screen?) on the key section that displays incoming callers or other vital information so you won't have to extend the touchscreen all the time. Can't wait to see what else this thing can do. [SE Fanatics]
Sony Ericsson Patents Sliding Touchscreen Phone
