Yours for just $11,700, Sony's new HD projector boasts 1920 x 1080 resolution and claims to give you less blur and more movie-ness. Full specs after the jump.Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar 1.8 time zoom lens 0.61 Type SXRD (Silicon X-tal Reflective Display), approximately 6,220,000 pixel (2,073,600 pixel Ã—3) 800 lumina brightness 35,000 contrast ratio 24p signal HDMI input Analog RGB and PC connection One-touch play New ImageDirector 3.0 software Metallic blue RC controls performance, contrast, brightness and sharpness Fan noise of 22dB $900 bulb The VPL-VW200 hits Japan in November, but be warned, a replacement bulb will set you back $900. [Sony via Impress]
Sony Bravia VPL-VW200 Projector Gives you Full HD, Less Blur
