Sony BDP-S500 Blu-ray Player and VPL-VW60 Projector Come Stateside

Just FYI, the BDP-S500 Blu-ray Player and VPL-VW60 projector, both nice but not quite flagship gear from Sony we saw at IFA, are official. $700 and $5k respectively. Info after jump, but more photos in the backlinks.

BRAVIA VPL-VW60 Â· Combines the advanced features and technology associated with the legendary QUALIA 004 with the sleek form factor made popular by the VW50 projector. Â· Improved Native Contrast combined with Iris Delivers 35000:1 Contrast Ratio Â· New panel alignment adjustment insures precisely aligned R/G/B images. Â· Exclusive All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) glass lens optimizes SXRD panel performance. Â· Improved auto iris brightness with variable manual setting. Â· HDMI with x.v.Color (wide color gamut) capability. Â· BRAVIA Theatre Sync Â· Available this fall for about $5,000 BDP-S500 Â· Full HD 1080/60p with 24p True Cinema video output Â· Dolby Digital TrueHD/DTS-HD Master bitstream out via HDMI Â· Uncompressed multi-channel liner PCM Â· BD-ROM/DVD/CD playback Â· BRAVIA Theater Sync Â· DVD upscaling to 1080p via HDMI Â· AVC-HD with x.v.Color output Â· Available this fall for about $700