Sony BDP-S500 Blu-ray Player and VPL-VW60 Projector Come Stateside

Just FYI, the BDP-S500 Blu-ray Player and VPL-VW60 projector, both nice but not quite flagship gear from Sony we saw at IFA, are official. $700 and $5k respectively. Info after jump, but more photos in the backlinks.

BRAVIA VPL-VW60 · Combines the advanced features and technology associated with the legendary QUALIA 004 with the sleek form factor made popular by the VW50 projector. · Improved Native Contrast combined with Iris Delivers 35000:1 Contrast Ratio · New panel alignment adjustment insures precisely aligned R/G/B images. · Exclusive All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) glass lens optimizes SXRD panel performance. · Improved auto iris brightness with variable manual setting. · HDMI with x.v.Color (wide color gamut) capability. · BRAVIA Theatre Sync · Available this fall for about $5,000 BDP-S500 · Full HD 1080/60p with 24p True Cinema video output · Dolby Digital TrueHD/DTS-HD Master bitstream out via HDMI · Uncompressed multi-channel liner PCM · BD-ROM/DVD/CD playback · BRAVIA Theater Sync · DVD upscaling to 1080p via HDMI · AVC-HD with x.v.Color output · Available this fall for about $700