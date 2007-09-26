Solar-Powered Air Conditioner is a Great Idea, in Theory

The oddly-named "Psychro-ray" is a solar-powered air conditioner for your car. It's just a concept, and something tells me that there's no way solar power alone could power something as power-hungry as an air conditioner with a " carbon filtration system and electrostatic dust collector," but hey, I like the way you guys are thinking. Once reality catches up with these designers the world is gonna be a great place, let me tell you. [Yanko Design]