If you like software thatâ€™s free â€” and who doesnâ€™t â€” then you might like to know that this Saturday is world Software Freedom Day. If you want to take part, there are events happening in a number of cities around the country over the weekend. If youâ€™re near Adelaide, Albury Wodonga, Bathurst, Brisbane, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Copley, Gold Coast, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Mount Gambier, Newcastle, Perth, or Sydney, then you should check out the site and get along to an event to show your support for the Free / Open Source Software movement. [Software Freedom Day Australia]
Software Freedom Day tomorrow, AU events
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.