Software Freedom Day tomorrow, AU events

If you like software thatâ€™s free â€” and who doesnâ€™t â€” then you might like to know that this Saturday is world Software Freedom Day. If you want to take part, there are events happening in a number of cities around the country over the weekend. If youâ€™re near Adelaide, Albury Wodonga, Bathurst, Brisbane, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Copley, Gold Coast, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Mount Gambier, Newcastle, Perth, or Sydney, then you should check out the site and get along to an event to show your support for the Free / Open Source Software movement. [Software Freedom Day Australia]