We often miss out on the best bits, even in online photo shops. So it's nice to hear the news that the Australian Snapfish photo print store (it's an HP thing, if you didn't know it) is now offering their very sleek and sexy photo books.

The premium hardback option is $39.95 for a 20-page book, or add $1.95 per extra two pages. Six cover colours, eight layout styles. You can also get two paperback options, or even a pocket book. Books are delivered "within 10 working days".

[Snapfish Australia]