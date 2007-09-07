Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Smile Measuring Software Helps You Smile To Full Capacity

OMRON_1.jpgDon't you hate accidentally smiling at 17% capacity and having no one tell you? Omron has released what they're calling "Smile Measurement Software," which tells you what your smile factor is on a scale of 0 to 100%. The software uses 3D face mapping technology to, "ensure accurate smile detection and measurement even when the subject is not looking into the camera"—which is great for when you're really trying to get 83% joy out of someone.

The software can be used on digital cameras, mobile phones and things of that nature to —well, I'm not sure. It'd be a useful little gadget to put in a screening room for a comedy, or measure how happy your friends are in your company. Either way, I eagerly await to see what creepy uses are thought of for this technology. [Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles