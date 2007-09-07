Smile Measuring Software Helps You Smile To Full Capacity

Don't you hate accidentally smiling at 17% capacity and having no one tell you? Omron has released what they're calling "Smile Measurement Software," which tells you what your smile factor is on a scale of 0 to 100%. The software uses 3D face mapping technology to, "ensure accurate smile detection and measurement even when the subject is not looking into the camera"—which is great for when you're really trying to get 83% joy out of someone.

The software can be used on digital cameras, mobile phones and things of that nature to —well, I'm not sure. It'd be a useful little gadget to put in a screening room for a comedy, or measure how happy your friends are in your company. Either way, I eagerly await to see what creepy uses are thought of for this technology. [Akihabara News]