Smarthome's Rotating Power Outlet Gives Your Chargers Space

rotatingwc.jpgSmarthome's rotating power outlet may not be as neat as the E-Rope concept, but it is still awesome. The rotating power outlet does exactly what a rotating power outlet should do; it rotates around for incalculable convenience, providing your power at all sorts of crazy angles.OK, so the design maybe a little limited because the rotation occurs about the wall outlet rather than a power lead, but it is a step in the right direction. Now all you have to do is replace all the outlets in your house, it cannot be that hard, but it is probably harder than not doing it and just finding another socket to get you juice from. The swivelling excitement shall set you back a reasonable $10 per pair and the sockets are available for purchase online. [Product Page via Gizmos for Geeks]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

