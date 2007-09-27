Sling Steps Outside With SlingPlayer Mobile for Symbian S60

SlingPlayer mobile, the app that lets you watch all your TV shows on your cellphone streamed from your SlingBox, has just launched in the US for $29, Canada for $34, and the UK for Â£19. It's the same basic functionality—although this has streaming support over 3G and/or Wi-Fi and landscape fullscreen support—but now supporting Nokia N95, N75, and E65. Good news for N95 users as well, as Sling's going to provide the client free to all owners. Now there's absolutely no excuse to cry spoiler alert when people talk about Heroes the next morning if you can watch it while you drive to work. [Slingmedia]