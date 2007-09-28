Sling Media Preparing SlingPlayer for Blackberry OS

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

blackberry_sling.jpgSling Media spreads location-shifting love far and wide, and now we're hearing that the company is further sowing the seeds of TV everywhere by preparing SlingPlayer Mobile for the Blackberry. On the heels of the company's announcement that it will be supporting Symbian S60 software, and after supporting Windows Mobile for over a year now, this comes as a welcome surprise to Blackberry aficionados. As long as there's an Internet connection, now 'Berry users can watch their home TVs from anywhere.

We've tried the SlingPlayer Mobile on WinMo using a Motorola Q, and we're here to tell you that it's remarkable how well it works even when the connection is not all that good. Let's hope the Slingsters offer the software free to Blackberryites as the company has done for Symbian S60-based Nokia N95 users. [Pocketlint]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

