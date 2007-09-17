A Livejournal user with the lovely moniker "vomitsaw" has crafted some equally lovely skull bracelets from copper printed circuit boards, which are etched by hand and sport AV plug fasteners. Apparently there's been enough interest in these very '80s ornaments to lure the goth/geek (geek/goth?) craftsman into the possibilities of entrepreneurship, so look for them to fetch $20 each here. [LJ via Craftzine via MAKE]
Skull PCB Bracelet Brings Back High School Memories
