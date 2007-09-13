As a former ski instructor (best high school job ever) and resident of the mountains of New Hampshire now living in the relatively mountain-free areas of Brooklyn, skiing gadgets bring a tear to my eye. One the one hand, they're awesome; like this speedometer for skiers and snowboarders that clips onto your chest or boots, telling you just how fast you ripped up Organgrinder, that run with the wicked steep headwall that they never groom. On the other hand, I haven't been skiing in two years due to there never being snow when I'm home for the holidays. Sigh. Hey Blam, let's do a skiing/snowboarding gadgets test trip this winter, OK? Let's make it happen. Please? [Product Page]
Skiing Speedometer Gives You Bragging Rights in the Lodge
