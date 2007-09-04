Skating Robot 'Swims' on Land

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

strange_robots_7.jpgThis is the Roller-Walker, a four-legged robot which can either walk conventionally, or skate on retractable wheels. At the end of each leg there is a wheel, which can turn 90 degrees to act as a foot. On rough surfaces the robot walks, but if it comes across a smoother surface then it can skate in a weirdly graceful swimming motion. See a video of it in action after the jump.

The Roller-Walker has been constructed by the Hirose-Fukushima Robotics Lab in Japan, and uses considerably less energy when skating than conventional walking robots. [Robots.net]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

