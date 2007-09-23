Simpson Punk Gets Steampunked

Our lovable yellow cartoon character of Simpson's fame just got a little Steampunk makeover. Titled Biomechanical Artificial Roving Terrain, the toy features a sky dome for a head, within which is teeny-weeny Unibear figurine.

The design is cool and we want one for our HQ so our offices can look arty and quirky, instead of messy and shambolic, like they usually do. The artwork was displayed at a recent event at the Showroom in NYC. The tour goes on across the country, if you are extra keen to get to see Bart in his metallic flesh, jump to the link and pester those lovely people at PlushPlay for a schedule of their tour. [PlushPlay]