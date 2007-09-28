Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

SIM Card Spy Ear for Nosy Neighbors and Private Eyes

sim_card_spy_ear%5B1%5D.jpgAre you sneaky enough for the SIM Card Spy Gear Remote Listening Device? Just take your SIM card out of your phone and stick it in this mysterious black box that's about the size of a bar of soap. Hide the $85 device in an inconspicuous location wherever you want to do your listening, and then when you call your phone number from another phone, you suddenly have ears in exactly the right places. Please, use this for amusement only, you busybody. [Brando, via OhGizmo]

AU: I recall from a spy-related TV show on Foxtel that almost any handset can effectively do this. Switch it to 'silent' ringer and turn on 'auto answer' and you're away. But use only for good, not evil. -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles