Following up on the previous grainy shots of the Sidekick LX, Hiptop 3 has more shots plus a release date. The date is supposedly October 24, which is far enough away from the holidays to make for a nice present. The LX looks a bit thinner/wider than the ZANTE, also known as the Sidekick Slide (we think). The sound you hear is 5 million teenagers smashing open their piggy banks in preparation for the 24th of October. Not so fast kids, this is still unconfirmed. [HipTop3]
Sidekick LX Gets Release Date and More Grainy Shots
