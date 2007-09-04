Remember the non-sliding Sidekick LX "Shuriken" we mentioned had made it through the FCC obstacle course? The Boy Genius got his hands on pictures of the thing, though alas no additional details for T-Mobile's upcoming Sharp-built EDGE Danger device. [Boy Genius Report]
Sidekick LX Appears In The Wild
