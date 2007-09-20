Sidekick Getting MySpace App

You whippersnappers won't have to wait for the Sidekick 4 to get a Hiptop upgrade: Sidekicks are all getting a MySpace app. The app lets you edit your profile, upload photos to their galleries and receive messages and friend requests by push. Why'd they do this? Apparently, 80% of all Sidekick browser clicks belong to MySpace. Just shows you a) what demographics use Sidekicks (Kids who don't pay attention in class) and b) that TMO spies on your browsing habits. Tsk, Tsk. TMO is rolling the update starting this week and by the end of October, all Sidekick 3 and Sidekick iD users will have the program loaded on their handsets.

T-MOBILE USA AND DANGER INTRODUCE MYSPACE MOBILE FOR T-MOBILE SIDEKICK

Always-On MySpace Mobile Platform Enables Real-Time Updates and a Custom User Interface for the T-Mobile Sidekick

BELLEVUE, WASH./ PALO ALTO, CALIF./ LOS ANGELES—Sept. 20, 2007—T-Mobile USA, Inc., Danger, Inc., and MySpace, the country's most trafficked Web site, today announced a highly integrated MySpace Mobile experience for the T-MobileÂ® SidekickÂ®. The announcement marks the first partnership between MySpace with T-Mobile and Danger.

"Sidekick users are often the hub of their circle of friends, and MySpace is the No. 1 Web site our users visit on their device," said Jeff Hopper, vice president of marketing at T-Mobile USA. "We've worked closely with MySpace and Danger to create a powerful MySpace Mobile experience that is uniquely tailored for the T-Mobile Sidekick. We think MySpace and Sidekick users are going to love having complete control over their MySpace universe right from the palm of their hand."

The MySpace Mobile software is tightly integrated with the T-Mobile Sidekick hardware, user interface, and all the applications on the device. The new MySpace Mobile for the T-Mobile Sidekick is designed to optimize the delivery of data to each user and preserve the features that MySpace users love on the PC. All aspects of the MySpace Mobile experience are tailored so users can simply navigate on the T-Mobile Sidekick screen and enjoy fast access to T-Mobile's robust wireless network.

"Innovating on our mobile platform is one of the most important initiatives for us," said Amit Kapur, vice president of business development for MySpace. "Given the high degree of MySpace and Sidekick usage overlap, we know our users will be thrilled to have this optimized experience."

MySpace Mobile for the T-Mobile Sidekick features include:

Customized User Interface (UI) The new service has pertinent information including new messages, friend requests and comments located in one easy-to-navigate home screen. To use other aspects of the service, users simply navigate through the four main sections of the application: Home, MyMail, Blog, and Search. The Sidekick's directional pad allows users to jump easily from each activity without waiting for a page to load.

Real-time Updates MySpace Mobile users can stay signed in to MySpace even when they are on the go with their T-Mobile Sidekick. Real-time features include: Profile editing, which allows users to edit their MySpace profile directly from the MySpace application, quickly and easily, wherever they are. Profile updates are immediately reflected on the MySpace Web site. Optimized photo management, which empowers users to — with the click of a button — upload photos with captions from their T-Mobile Sidekick photo galleries, directly to MySpace. Full-featured MySpace messaging, including push content and notifications powered by the Danger service. The service automatically pushes content, such as new friend requests or new messages, to the end user, meaning that users are notified of new MySpace activity even when they are using other T-Mobile Sidekick applications. This changes the interaction paradigm from request/ response (as it is via the browser today) to real-time, push messaging. The application will provide "Online Now" status for a user's friends who are online, further advancing the "always-on" model. Users can read, reply to or post comments to the profiles and photos of friends, as well as read and reply to comments on their own profiles.

Iconic Sidekick design Customers consider the T-Mobile Sidekick a social lifeline and a messaging powerhouse thanks to intuitive features such as a large colour screen, full QWERTY keyboard, and a host of communications capabilities including instant messaging and Web browsing.

The MySpace Mobile service is made possible on the T-Mobile Sidekick through two components. The first component is the client software, being made available for download in a staged rollout to the T-Mobile Sidekick user base throughout the next several weeks. The second component is the service that powers the application. Danger has created a private interconnection to MySpace, whereby each user can access all of his or her account data and interact with friends in real time.

"The first phase of Danger's product evolution focused on providing a rich mobile messaging experience, as part of the overall Internet offering," said Henry R. (Hank) Nothhaft, CEO and Chairman of Danger, Inc. "The new MySpace Mobile for Sidekick showcases the next stage of our evolution, tapping directly into compelling Web-based content and real-time information services and delivering them in an uncompromised fashion to mobile consumers."

This week, T-Mobile will begin a multi-week rollout of the new application to T-Mobile Sidekick users. T-Mobile customers can access and subscribe to the service through the Download Catalog. The new service will be available to all Sidekick iD and Sidekick 3 users by the end of October. For more information about the T-Mobile Sidekick, please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.sidekick.com"www.sidekick.com.