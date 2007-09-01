Shure Busts Out $99 SE110 Earphones But iPhone Support Still Costs Extra

On the web page for Shure's newly announced SE110 earphones, the new lowest rung of the successful SE line, the price is listed as $119. But according to a press release that came out today at IFA, these babies will cost $99 when they appear. It's a very low stoop indeed for the makers of ridiculously expensive—but oh-so-sweet sounding—earbuds. Shure has assured us that the SE110 are indeed iPhone friendly, and that the $40 Shure iPhone earphone adapter is not needed.

I have used the SE210 for a few months now, and they are great, but at $149, probably still too pricey. I will be a fan of the SE110 only if it comes with the squishy noise-isolating memory foam that makes its predecessors so damn comfortable and peaceful. It is hard to tell looking at the specs what they stripped out going down from the SE210. The only way to really find out is to have a listen, so stay tuned. [Product Page, Press Release]