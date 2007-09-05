The lasses over at Shiny Shiny took the shocking taser gun and brought them out for a little fun—at each other's expense. Not to spoil the fun, but Zara and Katie throw out their usually composed British demeanors and zap out all their latent workplace aggression in the span of 30 seconds. Susi from Shiny Shiny says this is their best video ever, which we'd definitely agree with if Susi herself had been in it and it were a three-way shockfest. [Shiny Shiny via I Want One of Those]
Shiny Shiny Gets Hands-on With the Shocking Taser Guns
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.