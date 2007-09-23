Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Shimura MacBook Metal Jacket Tarts-Up Your MacBook

shimumacalu.jpgIf the speculation regarding the new aluminium MacBook line has driven you to desperation, the Shimura MacBook Metal Jacket should keep you content for now. The protective case houses your MacBook all nice and tight under an aluminium hood, concealing all but the fruitful essence of your plastic laptop pride and joy.

Port areas are left open to ensure you can access your juice lines when needs be. To top it off, the case also includes a dinky looking carry handle making for the most minimalist carry-case we have ever seen. Pricing, colours and shipping details are yet to be confirmed, but if you want your MacBook to scorch your genitals like a MacBook Pro, we'll keep you posted without judging you. [Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles