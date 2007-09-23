Shimura MacBook Metal Jacket Tarts-Up Your MacBook

If the speculation regarding the new aluminium MacBook line has driven you to desperation, the Shimura MacBook Metal Jacket should keep you content for now. The protective case houses your MacBook all nice and tight under an aluminium hood, concealing all but the fruitful essence of your plastic laptop pride and joy.

Port areas are left open to ensure you can access your juice lines when needs be. To top it off, the case also includes a dinky looking carry handle making for the most minimalist carry-case we have ever seen. Pricing, colours and shipping details are yet to be confirmed, but if you want your MacBook to scorch your genitals like a MacBook Pro, we'll keep you posted without judging you. [Akihabara News]