sharptouch.jpg Those manufacturers of multitouch devices of the high visual quality and resilience of the iPhone's might have another option from Sharp. According to Impress, the LCD veterans have made a 3.5 inch, 480 x 320 screen, capable of multitouch. These can be made up to 12 inches in diagonal size. Perfect for a portable.

Sources of mine have speculated that the iPhone's German-made Balda screens fail at anything much larger than iPhone sizes, potentially one roadblock in a multitouch display/tablet from Apple. Sharp LCDs are some of the best out there, with Samsung. But they have been known to have uneven backlighting. I wonder if they can keep the quality up once these start going into mass production. [Impress]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

