Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sharp AQUOS LC-19D44U 19-incher Loses Dick Contest, Wins Our Hearts

sharp19tv_front.jpgIn the dick contest that is CEDIA, the little screens sometimes get overlooked. But we didn't miss the LC-19D44U, a 19-incher AQUOS from Sharp that shows that size doesn't always matter. Destined for kitchens and equipped with one of the sharpest screens we saw, it was the only brand new TV set introduced by the company here at CEDIA. It's the first 16x9 set this small made by Sharp, and even though it's just 720p, it's packing lots of pixels into a small space.

sharp19tv3sharp19tv4sharp19tv2sharp19tv1

Space saving is a recurring theme with this model, too, with its magnetic-backed remote control that sticks to the TV's base when you're not using it. We saw another model in white that's just about the same but not AQUOS branded, and doesn't have that clever magnetic-backed remote or the carrying handle in the back.

These tiny TVs look great, their price is right, and might be popular with those who need a TV blaring at them wherever they are. The LC-19D44U will retail for $649 and ships in October.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles