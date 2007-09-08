Sharp AQUOS LC-19D44U 19-incher Loses Dick Contest, Wins Our Hearts

In the dick contest that is CEDIA, the little screens sometimes get overlooked. But we didn't miss the LC-19D44U, a 19-incher AQUOS from Sharp that shows that size doesn't always matter. Destined for kitchens and equipped with one of the sharpest screens we saw, it was the only brand new TV set introduced by the company here at CEDIA. It's the first 16x9 set this small made by Sharp, and even though it's just 720p, it's packing lots of pixels into a small space.

Space saving is a recurring theme with this model, too, with its magnetic-backed remote control that sticks to the TV's base when you're not using it. We saw another model in white that's just about the same but not AQUOS branded, and doesn't have that clever magnetic-backed remote or the carrying handle in the back.

These tiny TVs look great, their price is right, and might be popular with those who need a TV blaring at them wherever they are. The LC-19D44U will retail for $649 and ships in October.