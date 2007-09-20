Shape-Shifting Robot Face Freaks The Hell Out of Us

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Powered by servos and microcontrollers that can move each part for a total of 56 degrees of freedom, the WD-2 (Waseda-Docomo face robot No.2) looks straight out of a Japanese horror movie. However, this shape-shifting robot face may be the first step toward bringing realistic humanoids to the world. And by realistic humanoids I of course mean sex bots. The results of projecting face textures over it are simply stunning, as you will see in the video after the jump.

Yes, at 570 x 550 x 730 mm, the WD-2 is anything but portable. But like everything, it will get reduced in further iterations. [WD-2]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
