Shape-Shifting Robot Face Freaks The Hell Out of Us

Powered by servos and microcontrollers that can move each part for a total of 56 degrees of freedom, the WD-2 (Waseda-Docomo face robot No.2) looks straight out of a Japanese horror movie. However, this shape-shifting robot face may be the first step toward bringing realistic humanoids to the world. And by realistic humanoids I of course mean sex bots. The results of projecting face textures over it are simply stunning, as you will see in the video after the jump.

Yes, at 570 x 550 x 730 mm, the WD-2 is anything but portable. But like everything, it will get reduced in further iterations. [WD-2]