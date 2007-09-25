Sennheiser's latest Bluetooth headset, the VMX 100, has on-board technology that distinguishes the human voice from background noise in order to provide a clearer outgoing sound during conversations. We're unsure how well the headset will distinguish background noise when the background noise is actually human conversation, but at least it'll have five hours talk time and 100 hours standby. The thing looks absolutely gigantic with the Borg attachment fitting over the ear, but we suppose that's where the voice distinguishing technology lives. [CNET]
Sennheiser VMX100 Bluetooth Headset Has VoiceMax Voice Distinguishing Technology
