Paul Hersey makes fantasy-based armour for you, your kids and, most adorably, your pets. Yes, now your dog can ditch that obnoxious, emasculating sweater and put on a sword-stopping breastplate that'll make him seem like the badass warrior that you know lurks within. Or, just get a cowboy hat that looks like it was made in the Shire. Because wearing just a cowboy hat or just a fantasy movie prop makes you look like a dork, but putting those things together? The ladies won't be able to resist.
Send Fido Into Mordor with Confidence in Ancient Doggy Armor
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.