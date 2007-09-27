Send Fido Into Mordor with Confidence in Ancient Doggy Armor

Paul Hersey makes fantasy-based armour for you, your kids and, most adorably, your pets. Yes, now your dog can ditch that obnoxious, emasculating sweater and put on a sword-stopping breastplate that'll make him seem like the badass warrior that you know lurks within. Or, just get a cowboy hat that looks like it was made in the Shire. Because wearing just a cowboy hat or just a fantasy movie prop makes you look like a dork, but putting those things together? The ladies won't be able to resist.

