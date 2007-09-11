Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Semacode Bars Speed Up Shopping and Bankruptcy

hm1.jpgYou can now own the shirt of that hot half-naked woman you see on the billboard! H&M - or the European version of the GAP - is creating billboards and magazine prints that will allow you to buy clothing using your mobile phone's camera. Unfortunately, you still can't buy the actual model.

Black-and-white patterned boxes called Semacode bars will be placed on advertisements which carry coded information that will bring the shopper to the retailer's product catalogue. You'll then be able to buy the clothes using your mobile phone account, making it that much easier for your spouse to rack up an insurmountable debt and send you to an early grave. [CherryFlavor via SciFi]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles