Semacode Bars Speed Up Shopping and Bankruptcy

You can now own the shirt of that hot half-naked woman you see on the billboard! H&M - or the European version of the GAP - is creating billboards and magazine prints that will allow you to buy clothing using your mobile phone's camera. Unfortunately, you still can't buy the actual model.

Black-and-white patterned boxes called Semacode bars will be placed on advertisements which carry coded information that will bring the shopper to the retailer's product catalogue. You'll then be able to buy the clothes using your mobile phone account, making it that much easier for your spouse to rack up an insurmountable debt and send you to an early grave. [CherryFlavor via SciFi]