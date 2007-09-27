Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Screw Star Wars, Lego's got a Ferrari

lego-ferrari.jpg Okay, okay, I got carried away up there, but this Lego Ferrari is well worth a mention. And has Ferrari ever messed with your fondest childhood memories like Lucas? They deserve your love, and when you don't have the dough for a real one, building your own stylish Lego model is a better than average compromise.

There have been a few Ferrari models in the 'Racers' range, but this TECHNIC model of the 599 GTB Fiorano feels more in the spirit of true Ferrari style. V12 with working pistons, front wheel steering, working suspension and more. Best of all, that looks like a pretty good rendering of the true Ferrari Red (TM). No idea of the if / when of local release - anyone hit a toy store lately and know if it is in the local market? [via Toyology]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles