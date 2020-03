We showed you some cool metal Star Wars models last week, found in a mall in Dubai. Well, Yumi Modal is a workshop in Bangkok that makes all sorts of awesome sci-fi models out of scrap metal. Everything from Yoda to the Predator to Spiderman are represented, and even if Darth Vader looks a lot like Bender, I'm still really impressed. Just look at Yoda! Certifiably badass. Everything is for sale, too, with the biggest models going for up to $US4,300.

