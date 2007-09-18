Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Scoop: ReplayTV Personal HD to Roll Out Wednesday

Replay_Product.jpgReplayTV? We thought you were dead! Again. But no. An anonymous tipster sent us this shot of the upcoming ReplayTV Personal HD, a USB dongle that lets you watch and record HDTV on your PC, giving you that so-called "living room experience" of which we are all so fond. We hear there are some other really cool features inside this tiny thumb drive, too.

To be introduced at an event this Wednesday, this little bauble reportedly brings a few new features to compete against similar USB-based HDTV tuner/PVR devices from Pinnacleand AMD, with such enticements as multiple tuner capability and enhanced search features. We'll know more on Wednesday.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

