Scoop: ReplayTV Personal HD to Roll Out Wednesday

ReplayTV? We thought you were dead! Again. But no. An anonymous tipster sent us this shot of the upcoming ReplayTV Personal HD, a USB dongle that lets you watch and record HDTV on your PC, giving you that so-called "living room experience" of which we are all so fond. We hear there are some other really cool features inside this tiny thumb drive, too.

To be introduced at an event this Wednesday, this little bauble reportedly brings a few new features to compete against similar USB-based HDTV tuner/PVR devices from Pinnacleand AMD, with such enticements as multiple tuner capability and enhanced search features. We'll know more on Wednesday.