Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sans Digital NAS with iTunes Support

sansdigitalNAS.jpg At first glance the Sans Digital's MN2L NAS looks pretty standard. It has two SATA drive bays, USB2, Ethernet, and even FTP access. But what sets this NAS apart is the built in iTunes support. It can take your music files and dupe iTunes into thinking that it's just another PC and then streams the audio files to any PC/Mac running iTunes. This looks to be a great alternative running a separate PC as a dedicated server. The MN2L is available now and will set you back $299. [Product Page via Electronista]

AU: I have an Infrant ReadyNAS NV+ that also does iTunes support. -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles