SanDisk Reinvents 16GB Sansa View as Price-Slashed Nano Killer

SanDisk killed off its original Sansa View, a flash-endowed PMP shown at CES, and today announced that it is giving the name to a super-slim 16GB video and music player that will cost $199. It's no coincidence that this is twice the memory of Apple's new 8GB nano—at the same price.

SanDisk's 8GB View will cost just $149, the price of Apple's 4GB nano.

Battery life has been confirmed at 35 hours for music, and 7 hours for video. (According to Apple, the nano can pull off 24 hours of music or 5 hours of video on a charge.)

SanDisk's two Sansa View models will both be compatible with MicroSD/SDHC for memory expansion. Since there's a tiny 8GB SDHC card on the way, you could technically jack this thing up to 24GB pretty easily, though that 8GB card will definitely set you back a few clams. (In case you were wondering, you will not be able to move files back and forth from onboard memory to MicroSD card.)

Like SanDisk's other players, the View will have an FM tuner (20 preset channels) and a voice recorder with built-in mic.

The new View is SanDisk's first serious attempt at a video-capable player, with native support for H.264, WMV and MPEG4 video. (Earlier Sansas could play video, but only if you messed with it enough to make it work.) When you are in video mode, everything automatically reorients to landscape, so you can turn the View on its side and better enjoy the 2.4" 320 x 240 LCD.

SanDisk's marketing folks say that this player is geared more towards short clips than full movies, but then at the same time admit that 16GB means the ability to store over 30 feature films. (And you could watch three of them without plugging in.)

The View is the slimmest Sansa yet introduced. At its thickest is around a third of an inch—its total dimensions are 4.29" x 1.95" x 0.35", and it'll weigh just 2.9 oz.

Interestingly enough, SanDisk isn't partnered with anyone on this go 'round. The Rhapsody friendship from the E200R days appears to have fizzled, and the Yahoo branding that appeared with the Sansa Connect is, as yet, just a one-off thing.

Speaking of the Connect, the View will not have Wi-Fi. Then again, I can hear SanDisk saying, neither does the nano. Look for it this October.

