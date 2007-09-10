SanDisk Reinvents 16GB Sansa View as Price-Slashed Nano Killer

SanDisk killed off its original Sansa View, a flash-endowed PMP shown at CES, and today announced that it is giving the name to a super-slim 16GB video and music player that will cost $199. It's no coincidence that this is twice the memory of Apple's new 8GB nano—at the same price.
SanDisk's 8GB View will cost just $149, the price of Apple's 4GB nano.
Battery life has been confirmed at 35 hours for music, and 7 hours for video. (According to Apple, the nano can pull off 24 hours of music or 5 hours of video on a charge.)
SanDisk's two Sansa View models will both be compatible with MicroSD/SDHC for memory expansion. Since there's a tiny 8GB SDHC card on the way, you could technically jack this thing up to 24GB pretty easily, though that 8GB card will definitely set you back a few clams. (In case you were wondering, you will not be able to move files back and forth from onboard memory to MicroSD card.)
Like SanDisk's other players, the View will have an FM tuner (20 preset channels) and a voice recorder with built-in mic.
The new View is SanDisk's first serious attempt at a video-capable player, with native support for H.264, WMV and MPEG4 video. (Earlier Sansas could play video, but only if you messed with it enough to make it work.) When you are in video mode, everything automatically reorients to landscape, so you can turn the View on its side and better enjoy the 2.4" 320 x 240 LCD.
SanDisk's marketing folks say that this player is geared more towards short clips than full movies, but then at the same time admit that 16GB means the ability to store over 30 feature films. (And you could watch three of them without plugging in.)
The View is the slimmest Sansa yet introduced. At its thickest is around a third of an inch—its total dimensions are 4.29" x 1.95" x 0.35", and it'll weigh just 2.9 oz.
Interestingly enough, SanDisk isn't partnered with anyone on this go 'round. The Rhapsody friendship from the E200R days appears to have fizzled, and the Yahoo branding that appeared with the Sansa Connect is, as yet, just a one-off thing.
Speaking of the Connect, the View will not have Wi-Fi. Then again, I can hear SanDisk saying, neither does the nano. Look for it this October.
Press release:
SANDISK ANNOUNCES THE NEW SANSA VIEW: A SLEEK VIDEO MP3 PLAYER WITH REMARKABLE FEATURES AND CAPACITY AT AN UNBEATABLE PRICE
MILPITAS, Calif., September 10, 2007-SanDiskÂ® Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), the second largest seller of MP3 players in the United States, today announced the new SansaÂ® View - a video MP3 player with a vast array of features and generous capacity, at an unbeatable price. The sleek-looking Sansa View marries the finest MP3 player attributes with full-motion video support (typically found in larger portable media players (PMPs)), a larger screen, long battery life and generous capacity—all in a thin, easy-to-carry package. Expected to be available in October, the Sansa View will carry a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $199.99 MSRP for a 16GB flash-based player and $149.99 for the 8GB, far surpassing the competition with respect to value and price.
A significant step-up from the company's award-winning Sansa e200 music player series, the slim Sansa View features music, photos, FM radio and audio books, plus easy video transferring capabilities and hefty memory capabilities of up to 24GB (by using an optional 8GB microSD/microSDHC card).
"The Sansa View is a new video MP3 player that combines all of the great characteristics of a MP3 player with the video capabilities of a PMP, and packs it into a pocketable device," said Eric Bone, vice president of marketing for SanDisk's Sansa audio/video product line. "What's more, we're once again showing that category-leading technology can still be very affordable."
SanDisk's Sansa View video player innovates beyond the typical video loading procedure, making it easy for consumers to transfer videos natively using widely available software. Most popular formats are supported via embedded player functionality (H.264, WMV and MPEG4), or via a one-time software download of the Sansa Media Converter which quickly transcodes numerous video files, including DivX.
Consumers can purchase and insert one of SanDisk's microSD/microSDHC cards to play up to 24GB of music, video and photos on their Sansa View. (Today, SanDisk microSD/microSDHC cards come with capacities of up to 8GB.) In addition, the microSD card allows users to easily move their content to a cell phone or other mobile device.
A MP3 player at its core, the Sansa View device comes equipped with all the soup-to-nuts features typically found in the Sansa audio line. The smooth, backlit scroll wheel and vibrant 2.4" widescreen display make it easy to navigate to: a music library; video collection; digital photos; digital FM radio with 20 pre-sets; an integrated microphone and voice recording, and Audible audiobooks.
The device supports many music download and subscription services, including Rhapsody To GoÂ®, Napster, eMusic and others.
The Sansa View player will come in two capacities—8GB and 16GB—and is expected to be available from retailers in the U.S. in early fall with other regions to follow shortly thereafter.
The Sansa View was first announced last January at CES. In June, SanDisk decided to re-scope the product to develop a player with new features and functionality that best suit current consumer interests.
SanDisk is the original inventor of flash storage cards and is the world's largest supplier of flash data storage card products, using its patented, high-density flash memory and controller technology. SanDisk is headquartered in Milpitas, CA and has operations worldwide, with more than half its sales outside the U.S.