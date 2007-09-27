Gizmodo buddy Ramon of Ultimate DS, Wii, and PSP mod fame is back, this time with a Samus Metroid mod for the Nintendo Wii. Not only does it have a big S on the side for Samus (or Sexy) and a Wiimote battery charger built in (!), he's painted the parts red, orange and green to match her motif. He's auctioning this off on eBay, like his previous mods, so a portion of the proceeds will go to Penny Arcade's Child's Play Charity; which works to allow one lucky little girl to eventually grow up to don a suit of armour and shoot big brains in the face. If not, what charity am I thinking of? [eBay]
Samus Wii Mod Tucks, Rolls, Explodes With Goodness
