Samsung's F700 Ready for Business in November with Vodafone

We went a bit moist and gooey earlier this year when we saw Samsung'sF700 in Barcelona. Now the touch-screen smartphone with 3-megapixel camera and QWERTY keyboard has got a release date in Europe and a carrier: November; and Vodafone. I'd take a punt on it hitting our shores in early 2008, though. Full specs, another pic and the press release after the jump. Samsung F700 Specifications HSDPA 3.6 Mbps, EDGE 900/1800/1900 MHz + 2.1GHz 3 Megapixel camera with Auto-Focus Display: 265,536 TFT (3.2", 240x432) Full Touch Screen MPEG4/H.263/H.264/ MP3/AAC(+)/eAAC+ QWERTY Keypad MMS / E-mail / JAVA / WAP 2.0 BluetoothÂ® 2.0 / USB Flash UI / Document Viewer Full HTML Browsing Offline Mode, BGM Memory microSDâ„¢ 112 x 56 x 16.mm

Samsung Reveals its Latest Premium Internet ready 3G Broadband (HSDPA) Handset - F700 Intuitive touch screen technology for enhanced multimedia capabilities

Seoul, September 13, 2007 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading mobile phone and telecommunication equipment provider announced the SGH-F700, an elegant phone for the European market with Vodafone, the world's largest mobile community. The phone was first introduced at 3GSM World Congress in February earlier this year and is expected to be available in Europe beginning early November. It delivers 3.6 Mbps data speeds under Vodafone's 3G broadband (HSDPA) network allowing users to experience fast access to the Internet and faster music downloads. With its intuitive touch screen technology, it allows users to navigate freely when using applications and menus.

The Samsung F700 aspires to be the easiest to use multimedia handset on the market with tender touch keypad and a surplus of multimedia functionalities. Samsung has applied its legendary expertise in human interface engineering and design to the Samsung F700, which boasts a full touch screen, touchpad interaction and QWERTY key pad.

Using the new F700, business and creative professionals are able to view content on a 3.2" stunning colour display. The device features first class entertainment with a top-of-the-line auto focus 3 mega-pixel camera and 3.6 Mbps HSDPA capabilities, making it easier to watch videos, listen to songs, take high-quality photos, browse the Internet, or catch up on email while on the move. With a full QWERTY key pad that slides underneath the display, it will give users enhanced access to mobile e-mail and text messaging services.

The F700 features new user interface which has been award iF Communication Design Award 2007. As users acknowledge the growing importance that user experience takes on the full touch LCD device as the LCD dominates physically on the device, Samsung has employed analogue cross concept everywhere (across all applications) and has named the UI(User Interface) "Croix" which stands for cross in French. It has an enthusiastic reflection on the usability in terms of input methods, basic navigation, content access methods and task completion scenarios. Pleasure, agility and performance were values when creating the UI. "We are proud to introduce this new type of innovative multimedia handset. Not only have we considered the latest technology, but also the usability to enhance the user's multimedia experience," said Geesung Choi, President of Samsung's Telecommunications Network Business. "This multimedia driven handset is designed for consumers who wish to stand out from the crowd, showcasing unrivaled performance, advanced functionality and world-class design."