Samsung and Bang & Olufssen have just thrown up a teaser site for their Serenata phone, which comes at us in just 17 days. What the phone has internally or even what it looks like is still a mystery on the site, but putting two and two together from earlier leaks you get a phone with 4GB flash memory, MPEG-4 video, 240x240 display, HSDPA and UMTS 3G, and also an iPod-esque scroll wheel. If the past leaks are correct, this is what the phone will look like—an electric razor. [Serenata via Electronista]
Samsung's Bang & Olufsen Phone Coming In 17 Days
