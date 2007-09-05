While "Croix" might be a crisper moniker for Samsung's iPhoneish Ultra F700 smartphone, the French label reeks of trying too hard to sound classy. But, the name supposedly has legitimate roots in the cross-inspired interface of the phone, which we saw back in February. Aside from the name change, specs look the same, and there are no new details on price or availability. You know, minor information we might also be interested in. [Tech Digest]
Samsung Ultra F700 Smartphone Rechristened "Croix"
