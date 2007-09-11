The Samsung SGH-X830 and SCH-U470 mobiles are Samsung's weird swivel phones with the weird dual column keys that we never thought would make it anywhere outside of Korea. But Phone Arena is saying that Verizon—a Korean mobile phone manufacturer-friendly provider if we ever saw one—will be bringing the phone sometime in 2008. That's right, following up the LG Chocolate and LG Shine will be this Samsung whatever it's called (we're guessing Swizzle Stick). [Phone Arena via Crave]
Samsung SGH-X830 Swivel Mobile Phone Coming To Verizon?
