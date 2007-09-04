Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Samsung Hold 3 World Records for Cell Phones

108178.jpgThe 2008 edition of the Guinness World Records book will feature three records for Samsung cell phones. The SGH-U100 is the World's thinnest cell phone at 5.9mm, the SCH-B600 has the highest photo resolution in a cell phone at 10MP and the SGH-Z370 is the world's thinnest 3G cell phone at 8.4mm. However, with the speed that these records change, it seems like the achievement isn't just in making these phones, but releasing them to coincide with the compiling of the next book. [I4U]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles