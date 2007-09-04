The 2008 edition of the Guinness World Records book will feature three records for Samsung cell phones. The SGH-U100 is the World's thinnest cell phone at 5.9mm, the SCH-B600 has the highest photo resolution in a cell phone at 10MP and the SGH-Z370 is the world's thinnest 3G cell phone at 8.4mm. However, with the speed that these records change, it seems like the achievement isn't just in making these phones, but releasing them to coincide with the compiling of the next book. [I4U]
Samsung Hold 3 World Records for Cell Phones
