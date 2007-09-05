Following up on the Samsung Blast, T-Mobile is going to receive another slider from Samsung this month in the form of Samsung Beat. It's going to have a 1.3-megapixel camera, myFaves compatibility, on-face music control buttons and various other standard features that aren't really worth listing. How much on-board memory it has is still up in the air, but it looks more like a medium to low-end music phone for the average person. Zune Phone this ain't! [Boy Genius Report]
Samsung Beat Sliding Musicphone Heading to T-Mobile This Month
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.