Samsung Beat Sliding Musicphone Heading to T-Mobile This Month

Following up on the Samsung Blast, T-Mobile is going to receive another slider from Samsung this month in the form of Samsung Beat. It's going to have a 1.3-megapixel camera, myFaves compatibility, on-face music control buttons and various other standard features that aren't really worth listing. How much on-board memory it has is still up in the air, but it looks more like a medium to low-end music phone for the average person. Zune Phone this ain't! [Boy Genius Report]