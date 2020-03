HDGuru scored the first review with the new Samsung BD-UP5000 Combo HD DVD/Blu-Ray Player. And in short, they loved it.

With the format war continuing with no end in sight, the Samsung BD-UP5000 it is the logical choice for HDTV viewers that want the best performance no matter which DVD, Blu-ray or HD DVD discs they choose to view.

HDGuru cites value, non-gimped player implementation and near perfect visual reproduction as reasons for top score designation. [hdguru]