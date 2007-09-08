Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

samsung_ln_fseries.jpgTake a look at the new Samsung 69 series (LN-T4069F) of 120Hz LCDs just announced here at CEDIA, taking 40-inch and 46-inch 1080p screens slightly downmarket from the company's high-end TVs. But these cheaper models thankfully lack one downside we've noticed: that glossy screen on the higher-end TVs reflects everything in sight. Sammy calls it a Super Clear panel, but we tend to refer to it as "super-glare."

This new line delivers those 120Hz smooth-moving pics to those who have about $200 less moo-laa available for such things, but boasts a slightly lower contrast ratio for that reduced price. If you like that high-contrasty look with a shiny screen—say, you don't have a lot of bright lights or windows in the back of your TV room—you might want to opt for Samsung's upscale 71 series, but for the rest of us, these two lower-priced screens might do the trick.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

