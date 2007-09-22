Andrew Steckl, a photonics expert from the University of Cincinnatti, has discovered that salmon sperm makes for better LEDs. He came to this disgusting discovery from analyzing biological materials and coming to the conclusion that DNA serves as a better material for intensifying LED properties. The best part: the fishing industry just throws away this salmon sperm! It's perfectly good sperm! What a delicious waste! I mean![UC via Treehugger]
Salmon Sperm Make for Better LEDs
