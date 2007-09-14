Running Vest With Chest-Mounted Light Keeps Everything Illuminated

Running at night is fun, but it's dangerous if you don't have a light. If you're in the woods, you might fall in a hole or twist your ankle on a root, and if you're on the road you might get hit by a car. Play it safe! This GoMotion Trail Running Vest has a chest-mounted light, giving you literal headlights to light the way in front of you. It can also hold a hydration system like a Camelbak, which is a nice touch. Bonus: it'll make you look like Iron Man. [Product Page via Backcountry.com]