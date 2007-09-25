Running Any Third Party iPhone Apps? Bye-Bye Warranty!

You heard that the new firmware bricks unlocked iphones? Get this: Apple just confirmed to me that running any third-party app at all voids the warranty, and you won't be covered if your iPhone bricks for whatever reason. The reasoning is that Apple cannot distinguish between other third party apps and those that have been confirmed to combine with the new firmware to cause iPhone Brick-itus. (Apple specifically named iUnlock and the GUI version, AnySIM.) What I don't get is how is running an app on an OS X iPhone more dangerous than running third party apps on a Macbook running OS X? I don't know, I'm not a genius, I just play one in my diorama. I don't think there's a way to track use of unauthorized apps, so before you go in for service, restore your iPhone to a born again software virgin status. There you go, iPhone rebels playing with AppTapp—we are all bandits and too dirty for warranty.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 24 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Apple has discovered that many of the unauthorized iPhone unlocking programs available on the Internet cause irreparable damage to the iPhone's software, which will likely result in the modified iPhone becoming permanently inoperable when a future Apple-supplied iPhone software update is installed. Apple plans to release the next iPhone software update, containing many new features including the iTunes Wi-Fi Music Store (www.itunes.com), later this week. Apple strongly discourages users from installing unauthorized unlocking programs on their iPhones. Users who make unauthorized modifications to the software on their iPhone violate their iPhone software licence agreement and void their warranty. The permanent inability to use an iPhone due to installing unlocking software is not covered under the iPhone's warranty.

