Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Rumour: NextG to get faster very soon?

telstra-nextg.jpg This is one of those 'friend of a friend' rumours, but it's harmless enough so we thought we'd share. An inquisitive reader was shooting the breeze with a Telstra techie recently, and was told that new HSUPA data rates are less than a month off from release. He mentions 7.2Mbit down / 3Mbit up.

Virtual Blackberry software also got a mention as being available in a similar timeframe, set for Windows Mobile 6 handsets only. Grains of salt ahoy on the timings, but it's all something to look forward to for the NextG crew... so long as that 'less than a month' doesn't turn into a year. -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles