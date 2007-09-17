Rumour: NextG to get faster very soon?

This is one of those 'friend of a friend' rumours, but it's harmless enough so we thought we'd share. An inquisitive reader was shooting the breeze with a Telstra techie recently, and was told that new HSUPA data rates are less than a month off from release. He mentions 7.2Mbit down / 3Mbit up.

Virtual Blackberry software also got a mention as being available in a similar timeframe, set for Windows Mobile 6 handsets only. Grains of salt ahoy on the timings, but it's all something to look forward to for the NextG crew... so long as that 'less than a month' doesn't turn into a year.