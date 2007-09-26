Router Drones to Deliver Wifi From the Sky

Military personnel already use unmanned drones for spying on areas from above, but Wired's Danger Room reports that soon they'll also be using them for a less exciting but just as important task: wireless networking. AeroVironment, a company that makes unmanned aerial vehicles, has been working on making router drones, planes that can fly around acting as hubs, allowing for signals to be sent from previously inaccessible locations. It's a pretty neat idea, but I'd be totally pissed if one of them ran into a building or something right when my It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia torrent was about to complete. [Danger Room]