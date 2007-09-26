Router Drones to Deliver Wifi From the Sky

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

raven.jpgMilitary personnel already use unmanned drones for spying on areas from above, but Wired's Danger Room reports that soon they'll also be using them for a less exciting but just as important task: wireless networking. AeroVironment, a company that makes unmanned aerial vehicles, has been working on making router drones, planes that can fly around acting as hubs, allowing for signals to be sent from previously inaccessible locations. It's a pretty neat idea, but I'd be totally pissed if one of them ran into a building or something right when my It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia torrent was about to complete. [Danger Room]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

