Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

ROSIE Coffee Table is Apple Surface

ViewMedia2.jpgApple may not have responded to Microsoft with a surface clone, but another company is stepping up to the plate for them. Home A/V company Savant has announced their new ROSIE coffee table, a 40-inch touchscreen Apple computer in a form reminiscent of Microsoft's Surface.

While we have no specifics on hardware, the ROSIE claims to have "integration and interaction" with iTunes content. And it will also perform functions like downloading content from digital cameras, and supporting business card readers. And...there's not much more there. Yes, it all sounds a bit fishy at the moment. So for now, we see the product as a glorified box around some Apple product featuring a fancy display and third party OS. Hopefully we'll get to the bottom of this at CEDIA. And hopefully it's actually a super cool device that makes our lives perfect and beautiful and unicorns and flowers and free porn. [cepro]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles