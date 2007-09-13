Rokr U9 Pictures and Specs Show Motorola Design Still in the Wilderness

A new Motorola clamshell, the Rokr U9 has had pics and specs leaked online. And what do we think? Well, smoked mirror effects and ergo-pebble-cum-designer sex toy do not a zexy phone make. See for yourselves in the gallery, then ogle at the specs below.

1.4â€³ 128Ã—160 px 65K Color OLED display Measures 90 Ã— 48.6 Ã— 16.4 mm Weighs 87.5 grams GSM850/900/1800/1900, GPRS/EDGE 2 megapixel camera (no autofocus, no flash) 1.8â€³ QVGA 240Ã—320 px 262K colour internal display MicroSD memory card slot MP3 player USB and Bluetooth stereo connectivity Touch-sensitive keys. But hey, I'm just a disgruntled Motorola user, so what do I know? [PC Pop via Unwired View]