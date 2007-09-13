Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Rokr U9 Pictures and Specs Show Motorola Design Still in the Wilderness

000443224.jpgA new Motorola clamshell, the Rokr U9 has had pics and specs leaked online. And what do we think? Well, smoked mirror effects and ergo-pebble-cum-designer sex toy do not a zexy phone make. See for yourselves in the gallery, then ogle at the specs below.

000443226.jpg000443229.jpg000443220.jpg000443221.jpg000443223.jpg000443222.jpg000443219.jpg000443231.jpg000443230.jpg000443228.jpg000443227.jpg000443225.jpg

1.4â€³ 128Ã—160 px 65K Color OLED display Measures 90 Ã— 48.6 Ã— 16.4 mm Weighs 87.5 grams GSM850/900/1800/1900, GPRS/EDGE 2 megapixel camera (no autofocus, no flash) 1.8â€³ QVGA 240Ã—320 px 262K colour internal display MicroSD memory card slot MP3 player USB and Bluetooth stereo connectivity Touch-sensitive keys. But hey, I'm just a disgruntled Motorola user, so what do I know? [PC Pop via Unwired View]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles