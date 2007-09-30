Rock Band Pricing and Shipping Details Announced

Rest your beating hearts and collect your pennies, the official pricing and dates for the Rock Band game have been announced. Both the PS3 and the Xbox 360 versions will be priced at $169.99 and will ship on November 23rd 2007. The price shall net you a guitar, a microphone and a drum kit, which Mark got his grubby hands on earlier this year.The PS2 shall get Rock Band love on December 10th 2007 and will be priced $10 lower at $159.99, for the same package. Both Playstations will be free of wired guitar rocking restrictions, not so for the Xbox 360, which shall have a wireless guitar made available in the new year at an undisclosed cost. Nimble up your super star selves, it's about to get rockalicious! [MTV Multiplayer]